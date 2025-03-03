Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis headline injury report for Mavericks-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night as the final matchup of a three-game home stand and also the last game of the season series between these teams. Sacramento owns the 2-0 series lead, but the Mavs would love to get a win against a team they're fighting with for postseason seeding.
But Dallas remains incredibly beat up, especially in the frontcourt. All five players they have listed on the injury report are out: Anthony Davis (adductor strain), P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain).
Davis, Gafford, and Lively are all scheduled to be re-evaluated on March 6th, and Jason Kidd said over the weekend that Caleb Martin has been progressing well. The P.J. Washington news is unfortunate. He sprained his ankle against the Houston Rockets before the All-Star break, returned after the break to play three games, then was out against the Charlotte Hornets again on Thursday. He tried to return against the Bucks on Saturday, but he was ruled out after halftime because of soreness in his ankle. Now, he's out at least another game, and it might not be the worst idea to sit him another week or two at least to allow him to fully recover.
Sacramento will be without the NBA's leader, Domantas Sabonis, who is dealing with hamstring soreness. He played just one minute in their last game against the Houston Rockets. For a team struggling with frontcourt injuries like Dallas is, not playing against Sabonis will be a huge help, but they still have Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles. Devin Carter is on G-League assignment and will also be out.
