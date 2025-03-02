Jason Kidd provides injury update on Mavericks forward
Caleb Martin has yet to play a game for the Dallas Mavericks. He was acquired at the trade deadline for Quentin Grimes and a valuable 2025 second-round pick, but due to a hip injury that was worse than the Mavericks anticipated, they had to change the terms of the deal. Initially, they believed he'd only miss 2-3 weeks, but it's been nearly a month since the trade, and it's been very quiet on the Martin front.
Jason Kidd was asked about an update on Martin prior to Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and he finally provided a little clarity on the situation.
"He’s doing extremely well," Kidd started, "and there’s a lot of positive things around him right now, so he’s trending in the right direction. Hopefully, in the next couple of days, we have some really good news, but his rehab sessions have been going really good, and hasn’t had any setbacks…Hopefully, he’s back here sooner than later... He's playing [in practice], we just gotta see how he feels after he plays, and then play him again, and hopefully he feels better, but he's trending in the right direction. I think on Tuesday he plays again."
The Mavericks could be receiving an influx of talent back soon. Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford are all scheduled to be re-evaluated on Thursday, March 6th. Davis and Lively seem a little closer to returning than Gafford, but the Mavericks remain confident that Davis could return by mid-March. They need some frontcourt help desperately, and while Martin is more of a 3/4, any extra bodies will be helpful.
