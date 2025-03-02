Dallas Basketball

Mavericks must get healthy before season ends

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling with injuries at the most crucial time of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) react on the bench against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) react on the bench against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have a little over a month until the end of the season, and they are not 100 percent at this moment in time.

CBS Sports analyst Jasmyn Wimbish stressed how important it is for the Mavs to get healthy as soon as possible.

Anthony Davi
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs must get healthy

"The shock is still wearing off from the Mavericks executing the most stunning trade in NBA history, but as painful as saying goodbye to Luka Dončiċ may be for the fanbase, that's in the past and the current roster is now the focus," Wimbish writes.

"With two dozen games left, the goal for this team should be to get healthy. Dallas is without all four of its big men, including Anthony Davis. Despite having a stellar showing in three quarters of his Mavericks debut, Davis picked up an adductor strain which is expected to keep him out for at least another week. Getting at least two of their four big men will be a massive boost to a team that has the pieces to make life difficult for some of the top teams in the West, but that won't happen if this roster can't get healthy as the regular season closes."

The Mavs currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, and even though 3.5 games separate them from being out of the playoffs, that lead could vanish if the team doesn't get healthier.

