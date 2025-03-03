Former Mavericks forward could play for Lakers before season's end
When people discuss the trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, the discussions revolve around Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Max Christie (to a minor extent). But there were a few other moving pieces in that trade, including Maxi Kleber.
Kleber was included in the deal to help match salaries, but he fractured his foot against the Boston Celtics on January 25th, and the Mavericks would announce that he had surgery on the fracture soon after that. It wasn't always guaranteed that he would ever return to play this season, but that could be changing.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd provides injury update on Mavericks forward
Jovan Buha, the Lakers reporter for The Athletic, reported on his podcast, "I've heard that there is some optimism that a return before the end of the regular season is possible."
The Lakers are in need of quality frontcourt play, as Jaxson Hayes has been their only quality big since they traded away Anthony Davis, even after they signed Alex Len. Kleber struggled this season with the Mavericks, averaging 3.0 PPG and 2.8 RPG while shooting 38.5% from the floor and 26.5% from three. But a healthy Kleber would be an upgrade off the bench for the Lakers frontcourt.
JJ Redick has the Lakers surging recently, winning 17 of their last 21 games. They could overtake the second seed in the West on Sunday night if they beat the LA Clippers. That's a big difference from the Mavericks, who are fighting for position in the play-in region.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways as Bucks crush Mavericks in Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter