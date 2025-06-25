Dallas Basketball

Lakers interested in reuniting Luka Doncic with ex-Mavs teammate in free agency

Despite rumors that he could end back overseas, a Mavericks free agent is garnering interest.

Austin Veazey

Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA free agency is right around the corner, as teams can start negotiating with free agents on June 30th and sign them on July 6th. Rumors are already starting to swirl about teams being interested in various players, even if the trade market will be much more headline-worthy because of the lack of available cash around the NBA this offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks only have a few free agents: Kyrie Irving (technically; he opted out of his player contract but intends to re-up on a three-year, $119 million deal), Spencer Dinwiddie, Dante Exum, and former two-way contracts Kessler Edwards and Kai Jones.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving makes massive decision on his future with Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) shoots for three during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Exum is an intriguing free agent option. He already holds an offer from overseas, but the Mavericks and Exum both have a level of mutual interest in re-signing him. However, another team has entered the fold.

On the latest episode of "Lakers Lounge: with Anthony Irwin, he revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in adding Dante Exum because of a few connections.

"Rob Pelinka was previously [Dante Exum's] agent, so you have that built-in relationship with him. He's a bigger guard who is a streaky shooter, he moves his feet well defensively, but for whatever reason, he keeps getting hurt... He is a very solid perimeter defender. I like that he's a little bigger, a little longer, which is something the Lakers [need]… He is somebody the Lakers are going to be interested in, I am told, especially if they can get him at the minimum.”

Luka Doncic and Dante Exum found some chemistry in their time together in Dallas, and it's likely that Doncic would advocate for him.

Exum rehabbed his NBA value in the 2023-24 season, coming back to the NBA with a refound three-point shot. However, injuries limited him to just 20 games this season, dealing with wrist surgery in training camp that cost him the first half of the season, and a broken hand that cost him a decent chunk of the second half. When healthy, he's a very useful rotation player in the NBA with is ball-handling, defense, and shooting.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gives honest reaction to Luka Doncic Lakers-Mavericks trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News