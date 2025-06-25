Lakers interested in reuniting Luka Doncic with ex-Mavs teammate in free agency
NBA free agency is right around the corner, as teams can start negotiating with free agents on June 30th and sign them on July 6th. Rumors are already starting to swirl about teams being interested in various players, even if the trade market will be much more headline-worthy because of the lack of available cash around the NBA this offseason.
The Dallas Mavericks only have a few free agents: Kyrie Irving (technically; he opted out of his player contract but intends to re-up on a three-year, $119 million deal), Spencer Dinwiddie, Dante Exum, and former two-way contracts Kessler Edwards and Kai Jones.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving makes massive decision on his future with Mavericks
Exum is an intriguing free agent option. He already holds an offer from overseas, but the Mavericks and Exum both have a level of mutual interest in re-signing him. However, another team has entered the fold.
On the latest episode of "Lakers Lounge: with Anthony Irwin, he revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in adding Dante Exum because of a few connections.
"Rob Pelinka was previously [Dante Exum's] agent, so you have that built-in relationship with him. He's a bigger guard who is a streaky shooter, he moves his feet well defensively, but for whatever reason, he keeps getting hurt... He is a very solid perimeter defender. I like that he's a little bigger, a little longer, which is something the Lakers [need]… He is somebody the Lakers are going to be interested in, I am told, especially if they can get him at the minimum.”
Luka Doncic and Dante Exum found some chemistry in their time together in Dallas, and it's likely that Doncic would advocate for him.
Exum rehabbed his NBA value in the 2023-24 season, coming back to the NBA with a refound three-point shot. However, injuries limited him to just 20 games this season, dealing with wrist surgery in training camp that cost him the first half of the season, and a broken hand that cost him a decent chunk of the second half. When healthy, he's a very useful rotation player in the NBA with is ball-handling, defense, and shooting.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gives honest reaction to Luka Doncic Lakers-Mavericks trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter