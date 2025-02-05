Lakers' LeBron James initially thought the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was fake
It's been a lot of processing emotions since the trade on Sunday was announced, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. We've heard from everyone's perspective, from Kyrie Irving, Doncic, Davis, and the general managers, but the last major player we were waiting on was LeBron James, who talked about what he was doing when the trade happened, his initial emotions, and his first reactions to the shocking deal.
James finally addressed that on Tuesday night following the Lakers' massive win over the LA Clippers.
"We were just coming off a big win, huge win in [Madison Square] Garden [against the Knicks]. I was out with my family at dinner when I got the news. First time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. It was a hoax, people were messing around or whatever. But then when AD called me, AD FaceTimed me, I talked to him for quite a while and even when I got off the phone with him, it still didn't seem real. And it still, pretty much, didn't feel real until I saw Luka today and I saw a clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That's when it finally hit me, like, oh sh--, this is real... I ain't ever seen this. I've seen it all up until this one. I've never been a part of a transaction like that. That was different."
Not everybody believes that LeBron James had no idea this trade was coming, as people have called him "LeGM" for years. But the stories between Rob Pelinka, Nico Harrison, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James all match up - no one outside of the GMs and owners were in on this until the end.
The Lakers now have someone capable of carrying that franchise for the next ten years if Doncic decides to stick around that long. LA doesn't have the benefit of being able to offer him a supermax like Dallas could've, though, and that could make the 2026 free agency an interesting time.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
