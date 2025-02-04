Luka Doncic 'Doesn't Know Why' Nico Harrison, Mavericks Dealt him to LA Lakers
After a baffling, head-scratching trade that even Lakers GM Rob Pelinka didn't believe upon first being offered, Luka Doncic, the homegrown star drafted by the Mavericks in 2018, was introduced as a Los Angeles Laker at a press conference earlier today. In the press conference, Doncic was brutally honest about the decisions leading up to his being dealt to the Lakers for a package that many considered far below what he is worth in value.
When Brad Townsend asked Doncic what his feelings were towards the Mavericks' highly controversial GM Nico Harrison, the primary initiator of the trade to the chagrin of both Mavericks fans and Doncic's teammates, the soft-spoken Slovenian superstar was honest in his response.
"That's their decision, so, I have no comment on that. They made a decision, I don't know why. That's their decision, so I can't do nothing about it," he said.
A five-time all-NBA first-teamer, Doncic was not even in the prime of his career when he was traded for an aging Anthony Davis and a single first-round draft pick. Being that Harrison talked to just a single team, and did not ask his head coach, star guard, or any of the other players on the roster, it's clear Doncic is shellshocked at what has happened.
A move that could go down as an all-time blunder, this trade has essentially sealed Dallas' fate as another team that could spend the next several years withering away in the basement of the Western Conference. With its best players all north of 30 years old, their longevity does not inspire confidence, even if this season goes better than expected. Meanwhile, Doncic will have whatever he needs in Los Angeles and will be highly successful playing alongside LeBron James and for an ownership group and GM that care about winning first and foremost.
