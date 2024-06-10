Luka Doncic's Mavericks Face 2-0 NBA Finals Hole After Game 2 Loss Against Celtics
BOSTON — The Dallas Mavericks leave TD Garden facing a 2-0 series deficit against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals following a 105-99 Game 2 loss. The team must win at least one game back at the American Airlines Center to avoid a series sweep.
Doncic was getting downhill where he wanted to go early, scoring three times on drives for six points before the game's first timeout. However, Dallas had frequent breakdowns in transition defense, reducing the momentum it created. Regardless, after previous concerns about a questionable injury designation due to a lengthy list of ailments, including a thoracic contusion, a right knee sprain, and a left ankle soreness. It didn't prevent him from a dominant display.
Irving hit a mid-range jumper to put the Mavericks up 13-6, entering a timeout with 8:18 remaining in the first quarter. He went on to have a strong first quarter, with eight points. It became a struggle for him to score for much of the remainder of the night.
Boston frequently got to the free throw line in order to close the gap. Meanwhile, Doncic missed a pair of free throws when Dallas was still up 13-12. He heated up in response for the Mavericks' next five points using tough jumpers; first a short-range turnaround, followed by a quick trigger 3-point attempt after turning the corner agaisnt aggressive pick-and-roll coverage. He already scored 11 points at this point.
Throughout the first half, the Mavericks prioritized size and defensive versatility. When Irving went to the bench, the team had Doncic playing with Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Lively. In frequent situations, Jaden Hardy was getting rotation minutes with Tim Hardaway Jr., ending a streak of DNPs in Game 1. Even when Irving was in to close the period without Doncic, there was defensive personnel on the floor. Dante Exum received more minutes as well.
Late in the first quarter, Irving was aggressively turning the corner to get to the rim for finishes using ball screens, often by pulling Porzingis into the action. He scored eight points by the end of the period, providing a needed additional boost to the early success Doncic was experiencing.
Doncic began the second quarter, continuing his early momentum. He hit another turnaround jumper, a corner 3-pointer, and then a one-legged jumper after coming off an off-ball screen. Dallas was more creative with creating favorable touches for Doncic to score using screening actions, along with having Washington initiate the offense.
Doncic already had 20 points on the night early in the period. This stretch created some separation to extend Dallas' lead to 35-29, but the momentum was short-lived.
A 3-point make from White put Boston ahead 36-35 midway through the second quarter, achieving its first lead. Boston's lead only reached as large as three points before Dallas responded with a 7-2 run, with Jones scoring or assisting on all 7 points in the stretch to take a 42-40 lead, including a steal leading to an and-one finish in transition.
Boston continued to leave open Washington and Jones in order to pack the paint, but there was more creativity in this game with off-ball activity and screening to create advantages. However, it still resulted in some limitations, including Doncic making an incredible wraparound spray-out pass to Washington but the shot was missed.
Both teams continued to trade made shots down the stretch of the first half. After Doncic scored 23 points with yet another made 3-pointer, Boston began aggressively showing help to stifle the Mavericks' offensive momentum. The Celtics closed the opening half with a 54-51 advantage, with Jrue Holiday's 17 points proving instrumental. Irving was the only other player who scored in double figures at this point with 10 points.
The Mavericks exited halftime by outscoring the Celtics with four consecutive points. Daniel Gafford became a focus of the offense by hunting Tatum in the post, who was often cross-matched onto him as a base matchup. However, a failure to box out and turnovers prevented Dallas from turning early scoring success into any sort of separation. After a steal led to a layup and White hit a contested corner 3-pointer, Boston was up 62-57.
After Doncic hit a turnaround jumper, he later used a series of screen flips from Lively to create a pass over the top for an emphatic dunk. Dallas trailed by two points, entering a timeout with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter. With continued shooting struggles from role players like Jones, Washington, and Green, coupled with an inability to contain drives from Tatum and Brown, Dallas had a scoring drought that left the door open for Boston to go up by eight.
The Celtics achieved their first double-figure lead of the night with 3:27 left in the third quarter after Brown made a pair of free throws. The advantage grew to 12 after Holiday finished a reverse layup.
The Mavericks deployed Doncic, Irving, and Exum together, a combination that was highly successful in the regular season in limited opportunities, but has been rarely used in the postseason. Doncic took advantage of not having to initiate by hitting a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Dallas also was focused on pushing the pace, but Boston had heated up significantly on jump shots, with Brown's top of the key jumper pushing the lead to 13.
At one point, Hauser missed a 3-pointer with the chance to grow Boston's lead back to double figures, he missed and Irving took it the other way to get to the free throw line, resulting in Dallas trailing 80-74. However, Payton Pritchard banked in a 34-foot jumper to beat the buzzer, established a nine-point edge for the Celtics entering the final period.
After hearing more 'Kyrie sucks!' chants from the TD Garden crowd, Irving orchestrated a pick-and-roll by snaking into the gap to find Gafford for a dunk, then turned the corner against White to finish at the rim. Dallas went from trailing by 11 earlier in the frame to being down 90-83 with 8:06 left to play.
White answered with a tightly contested 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to put Boston back up by 10. Irving missed a pull-up jumper in mid-range on the next play before Tatum drove past Gafford on a switch to draw a foul, leading to two free throws. Boston's lead was as large as 12 in the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks trimmed the Celtics' lead to eight points after Irving got to the rim and later found Gafford on a lob with 4:40 left to play. Just as was the case in previous spurts, Dallas never quite managed to turn them into longer runs and make a serious rallying effort.
A costly turnover attempting to avoid a backcourt violation resulted in a wide-open 3-pointer for Holiday that he hit. White followed it up with a perimeter make of his own. Dallas trailed five points after Doncic used a slow step on a drive to get Horford to foul him on an and-one. After a defensive stop, Washington was blocked in transition, ending a chance to make it a single-possession game with Boston finishing at the rim on the other end.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.