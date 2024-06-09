Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Available to Play Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Boston Celtics
BOSTON — As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic went from being a game-time decision to being made available to play.
Doncic's status was determined after a pre-game workout after entering the game as questionable to play. He was downgraded from probable earlier in the day with three injuries, including a thoracic contusion, a right ankle sprain, and left ankle soreness. He'll play through those ailments in Game 2.
It's worth noting that Doncic was not on the court during Sunday's open portion of Sunday's shootaround at TD Garden. He ended his pre-game workout without shooting half-court shots and did noticeably grabbed at his chest a few times. It'd be understandable to avoid shooting from such a distance with that injury.
In the Mavericks' 107-89 Game 1 loss against the Celtics, Doncic finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while only dishing out one assist. None of his teammates managed to reach or exceed the 15-point threshold and Dallas totaled nine assists as a team.
According to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, it's believed that Doncic suffered his injury by taking a charge or diving for a loose ball in Game 1. "I think taking a charge or diving on the floor for a loose ball," he said before Game 2.
The Mavericks will need the most of whatever Doncic can give them considering the coverages the Celtics have deployed are heavily predicated on dominant superstar performance. Irving will surely be needed to have a strong outing, whlie featuring P.J. Washington more to exploit mismatches is another option that could be deployed more in Game 2.
