Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II among 9 players out for Mavericks-Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks host the Washington Wizards on Monday night, the final matchup between the two this season. Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players, preventing them from having seasons they potentially could've had, leaving nine players out for this matchup.
Dallas has six players out for Monday, headlined by Luka Doncic and his calf strain. He is still expected to return from the All-Star break, which is about two weeks away. If they could get him back for their trip to Boston on February 6th, that could push the Mavs into the Break with some momentum.
The Mavericks' front-court has been decimated with injuries. Dereck Lively II will be out until around when the playoffs start due to a stress fracture in his ankle, Dwight Powell is out with a hip strain, and Maxi Kleber broke his foot against the Celtics on Saturday. That led the team to sign Kylor Kelley to a two-way contract over the weekend as somebody who can eat up center minutes.
Naji Marshall is still out with an illness; somebody needs to give that guy some vitamins and an apple or something. This will be the ninth game this season he's missed with an illness. Dante Exum also remains out from wrist surgery in the preseason.
Jaden Hardy and Klay Thompson are off the injury report after entering Saturday's game against the Celtics as questionable, but both ended up playing in that game.
Washington will be without Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia contusion), Saddiq Bey (left ACL tear), and Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain).
