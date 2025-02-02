Luka Doncic's father airs out frustrations after trade between Mavericks & Lakers
Luka Doncic was traded away from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night/Sunday morning, as he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Anthony Davis. This caught everyone by surprise, and a lot of Mavericks fans are understandably frustrated with this deal. And they're not alone.
Luka's father, Sasa, made an appearance on Slovenia's sports network, Arena, where he was asked about his feelings about the deal. Understandably, he's disappointed (translation provided by Twitter/X user @LukaUpdates).
"With this trade, hypocrisy (from Mavs organization) hurts me personally. I think Luka absolutely did not deserve this. I know he sacrificed a lot. I know Luka really respected Dallas. He respected the whole city, he helped children and it was not a problem for him to go to hospitals and charity events. He played 100 games last season for like 40 minutes per game, constantly being doubled... I feel it's really unfair from certain people from Dallas."
Luka Doncic seemed to have been focused on Dallas, not just as a franchise but as a city and community. He never complained as the team had poor talent around him, dragged the team to two Western Conference Finals appearances and an NBA Finals, and fought through constant aches and pains to be on the floor. It's understandable if he and his family feel disrespected by the trade.
Mavericks fans are probably just as confused and frustrated as Sasa Doncic is. Many thought Doncic would be a Maverick for his entire career, that the supermax extension this season was a forgone conclusion, and that he'd continue to lead this team. But plans change. Whether or not Mavericks fans accept that change is up to them.
