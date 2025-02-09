Luka Doncic's message to Pacers HC Rick Carlisle before Lakers defeated them
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be well taken care of for years to come as they landed a generational superstar in a blockbuster trade. The Dallas Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the Lakers without speaking to another team or negotiating elsewhere.
While Mavericks fans are distraught after losing their franchise player -- the Lakers are benefitting as they will be well-positioned to be a contender now and in the future with Doncic at the helm.
Doncic has yet to make his debut in the purple and gold, though Anthony Davis already played in Dallas and was electric before exiting his first game with an injury. The former Mavericks superstar should make his Lakers debut on Monday as they take on the Utah Jazz.
Doncic has already been with Los Angeles, though, and he already made one massive statement indirectly. He was with the Lakers as they took on the Indiana Pacers, who are coached by former Mavericks head coach Rick Carslile.
Before the game, Carslile wished Doncic good luck with his new club. The Slovenian superstar had a joke for a response.
“You should be happy I’m not playing today," Doncic told Carslile.
While Doncic was joking with Carslile -- it also serves as a warning to the rest of the NBA. The Lakers are going to be dangerous with both LeBron James and Doncic on their squad. While there might be a bit of an overlap with their skill sets, they are talented enough and smart enough to make the pairing work.
For the Mavericks, they proved in a Saturday victory over the Houston Rockets that they are going to be a threat in the Western Conference if they can remain healthy -- which was the case with Doncic, so nothing has changed in that regard.
