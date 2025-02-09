Mavericks assistant coach no longer with team after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers about a week ago, a move that the NBA world is still trying to wrap their minds around. The trade came in the middle of the night with seemingly no warning, and it's been an emotional thing ever since.
Mavs GM Nico Harrison has quietly worked behind the scenes, forcing out staff members and personnel members that were close to Doncic in the last few years, and now that he's gone, that purge is continuing.
Marko Milic, a Slovenian native who has been an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks since 2022, is no longer with the team after the trade deadline, according to Marc Stein of the DLLS network. Milic didn't want to stay with the team after Doncic left.
READ MORE: Mavericks ownership embarrassingly breaks silence on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Milic was the first Slovenian player ever in the NBA and was even a teammate of Jason Kidd's in 1997 and 1998. But he likely joined the staff for the opportunity to work with one of the best players in the world and the best to come out of Slovenia in Doncic. Now that he's no longer in Dallas and the front office hasn't been very honest about the behind-the-scenes of everything so far, it makes sense for Micic to want to move on.
It would not be surprising to see Micic latch onto the Lakers just to give Doncic some extra familiarity in Los Angeles. Reports have indicated that he's still in shock about the trade and is trying to acclimate himself to LA. Having another coach he's familiar with besides JJ Redick could be big for him.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
READ MORE: NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller slams Mavericks for treatment of Luka Doncic after Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter