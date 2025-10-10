Luka Doncic reveals favorite iconic shots from playing on Mavericks
Luka Doncic is no longer on the Dallas Mavericks, but he had a lot of incredible moments in his time with the team. That's what makes it so difficult for Mavs fans to let go of him, especially with how the trade went down.
Doncic recently appeared on an episode of the "Hot Ones" show on YouTube, and he was asked to give a moment that he'll still be watching years from now. He gave two, and both were iconic shots in Mavericks history.
"Probably that Western Conference Finals game-winner, the three against Minnesota, I think that one was one of my favorites. And the Clippers, I think it was 2020 in the bubble, that game-winner, too. It was my first playoff series, so I would say those two," Doncic revealed."
Breaking Down Two Iconic Shots
Both shots that Doncic mentioned will live in NBA history. The Minnesota game-winner came in Game 2 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals and put the Mavs up 2-0 in the series, but the finish of that game was wild, including an out-of-bounds call because of a foul by Kyrie Irving, forcing the NBA to change to rule to add fouls on review.
But Doncic had Rudy Gobert dancing and fumbling around like a newborn giraffe. And then, Doncic made the moment even more iconic was Doncic turning and immediately screaming at Gobert, saying something along the lines of "You can't guard me," just with some more vitriol.
That earned Doncic a lot of love, as Gobert is one of the least-liked players in the NBA. So for Doncic to battle through injury and hit a stepback to his right (he usually went to his left), it was extremely impressive.
The shot against the Clippers was one of the first iconic playoff moments for Doncic in a career that has already had a lot of them. It was Game 4 of first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, and Doncic went toe-to-toe with Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams. Those two combined for a whopping 68 points, but that wasn't enough to overcome Luka Doncic, who had 43 points, but he also got some help from Trey Burke (25 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (21 points).
Doncic hit a deep three from the left wing off an inbound, got Leonard switched off of him, and gave Reggie Jackson a dance before hitting the game-winner over him. The bubble in 2020 had some incredible basketball, and this shot was no different. The Clippers, who were the MUCH better team, would go on to win the series, but Doncic gave them all they could handle.
