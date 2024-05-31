Luka Doncic Shares Emotional Moment With Father Post Dallas Mavericks WCF Final Win
The Dallas Mavericks stomped the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, sealing an NBA Finals berth for the first time since 2011. Dismantling a team on the road with the stakes of the NBA Finals on the line was more than impressive and was made possible with an explosive start to the game by Luka Doncic.
Doncic scored 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, going 6-of-10 on 3-pointers. The 25-year-old guard added ten rebounds, five assists, and two steals in his 37 minutes.
After the game, Doncic was awarded the Western Conference Finals MVP, which he was excited to receive.
“This means a lot,” Doncic told the TNT broadcast after the game. “We are going to the NBA Finals. Just can’t believe it man.”
It was deserved. Doncic averaged 32.4 points per game during the series. After the game, he was embraced by none other than his father, Sasa Doncic.
Doncic's father has every reason to be proud as a former professional player himself. The 25-year-old Luka, who joined the Mavericks in 2018, is knocking on the door as one of the best players in the NBA. This postseason, he's proved capable of playing winning basketball on the biggest stage.
With plenty of questions about who will be the next "face of the league," Doncic's case is very compelling for everything he's been able to do since entering the NBA. He dominated early and is now finding postseason success as the Mavericks have built a perfect team around him.
Having taken down the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves -- three of the five best teams in the regular season -- the Mavericks have one last foe this season, having to take on the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics went 64-18 during the regular season and have cruised their way to the Finals. They've got a stout defense and talent from top to bottom in their starting lineup. If they're healthy, they'll be a tough opponent for Doncic and the Mavericks.
