Mark Cuban gives explicit reaction to Mavericks landing first pick in 2025 NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks managed to land the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite entering Monday with a 1.8% chance to win the Draft Lottery, Dallas not only jumped up in the lottery for the first time in franchise history, but went all the way to the first pick.
It's a massive moment for the franchise. All hope seemed lost when they traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, then missed the playoffs due to injuries and bad vibes. Dallas fans have consistently been begging the team to fire General Manager Nico Harrison, but being able to land a player like Cooper Flagg can save a desperate fanbase.
Although he's no longer the majority owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban is still a big voice for the team as a minority owner. He shared a few strong reactions to the team landing the first overall pick on Monday night.
"Unreal... OMFG... Let's Go Mavs" Cuban first posted on X/Twitter. He then followed that up with an "Oh my f------ God!!!!" post.
That was everyone's reaction as it was happening. There will be all sorts of crazy conspiracy theories that come from this after the team traded away Doncic for a minimal package and then landed the first pick with a generational prospect on the board. No one in the NBA can believe it.
But for a franchise that lost a lot of its fanbase with the way they traded Doncic and treated him after he was gone, this is moment that goes beyond words.
Cuban was even the one who broke the news to team governor Patrick Dumont, who was at a track meet for his kid and couldn't watch.
