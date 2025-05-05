NBA agent says pressure isn’t on Anthony Davis after Mavericks-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers made massive moves at the NBA Trade Deadline to retool their rosters.
The Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, hoping a focus on defense would keep the franchise on the right track. On the other side, the Lakers had aspirations that the combination of Doncic and LeBron James could result in an NBA Championship.
Three months later, the Mavericks and Lakers both find themselves on the sidelines before the beginning of the second round of the postseason. It's safe to say that the short-term results of the deal did not go as either franchise expected.
Regardless, life moves on and now Dallas has to put the pieces back together this summer. The Mavericks were bogged down by injuries down the stretch. The front office won't have much cap space to work with this offseason while waiting on a pricy decision from star Kyrie Irving, who holds a $43.9 million player option for 2025-26.
Davis, to his credit, returned from an adductor strain and played at less than full strength to conclude the season. In his final outing against Memphis, the perennial all-star showcased why the Mavericks traded for him, putting up 40 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.
At the same time, the noise surrounding the Davis and Doncic trade won't quiet down anytime soon. Despite the circumstances, longtime agent and CEO/founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, doesn't believe there is pressure on AD.
"That's not on the players, those guys can go out and score 30 and 40 and 50, it's the race of the front offices, right? Who's going to make the proper moves for each one of those guys to be successful?" Paul said to NBA insider Chris Haynes. "As much as you want to lean on how great an individual was and or is, you also have to factor in the decision-makers to help place the proper pieces around them."
"Yeah, we're going to always have the conversations about the top players and we should, it should be about the top players but you always have to look into what takes place," Paul added. "I'm watching with my popcorn, they have nine other steps. So, again, you have to take about it on this show but everybody has so far to go."
Getting healthy will be a key priority for Davis over the next few months. The Mavericks are going to need him to carry the load early next season while Irving continues to recover.
