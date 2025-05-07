Mavericks, Lakers reported to meet in 2025 preseason
The 2024-25 campaign is over for both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas was humiliated in the Play-In Tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Lakers lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
That leaves the teams with a longer offseason to heal up and get ready for next season, at least for most players, as Luka Doncic will be participating in the 2025 EuroBasket. And while next season may seem like it's far away, some schedule rumors are already starting to leak.
NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS Network reported on Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Lakers are expected to meet in October in the NBA Preseason in Las Vegas before the 2025-26 season. Given all of the drama between the two teams this year centered around the swap of Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic, this could be a juicier preseason game than most, even if players like Doncic don't play.
The game being in Las Vegas is very interesting. There were a lot of unfounded rumors floating after the Mavs traded away Luka Doncic that the new owners of the team were looking to move the team to Vegas. With their casino ties as owners of the Las Vegas Sands corporation, people were just connecting the dots, but all of those rumors have been consistently shut down.
L.A. and the Mavs played twice after the trade last season with the Lakers winning both games, including when Doncic returned to Dallas and torched his former team for 45 points, which pleased the Dallas fanbase. Most Mavs fans will root for Doncic over the Mavs, at least until Nico Harrison is fired.
