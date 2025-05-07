Mavericks, Lakers reported to meet in 2025 preseason

Expect an early season matchup between the Mavericks and Luka Dončić in 2025-26:



I'm told that the Lakers and Mavericks are lining up to play a preseason game in Las Vegas in October.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/IIIlAloJCf



And noon CT today on @DLLS_Sports pic.twitter.com/7tUrxDr9DA