Mark Cuban reveals he skipped on new NBA ownership after Mavericks sale
Mark Cuban just sold a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks a little under two years ago. He had his reasons for getting out when he did, but he supposedly recently passed on an opportunity to get another share of NBA ownership.
Cuban appeared on the "Road Trippin'" podcast, where he revealed that he and new Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon had a brief conversation about him joining the Portland ownership when Cuban was asked if he'd be an owner again. He said he would on one condition.
“The competitive part of me says 'Absolutely,'” Cuban said. “It’s just like, okay, if this is the way it turned out, but I don’t think there is going to be expansion the way everybody expected. And who knows if franchises come up. And, actually, the funny thing is the guy who is buying Portland, Tom Dundon, is a really good friend of mine, we hooped together for the last 25 years.
“He’s a hooper, he's going to really be into it. He’s not as outgoing as I am, and he runs the NHL team in that kind of way. We had a real brief conversation, but I’m like, unless I can be majority owner, I’m not going to do it.”
Mark Cuban Just Got Out; Why Would He Want Back In?
Cuban has given a few reasons for wanting to sell a majority share of the Mavericks, including wanting to spend more time with his family, not wanting to put pressure on them to run a team, and because he didn't know real estate and the team needs a new arena.
So, given those reasons, why would he potentially be interested in becoming a majority owner again?
There's a chance he's sour about what has happened to the Mavericks since he stepped down into a minority owner role. He was supposed to have some operational control, but that didn't happen, and the team traded Luka Doncic about a year after he sold the team, something he said he would've never done. He may want to try and reestablish some of his legacy at some point as an owner, because that trade is a stain on it, even if he had no say in the decision.
