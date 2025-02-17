Mavericks assistant coach faces serious allegations after arrest for assault with deadly weapon
The Dallas Mavericks have been under fire for their abysmal decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline. The fanbase has been quite upset, going as far as protesting outside of the arena.
While the Doncic trade continues to dominate the headlines in the DFW, a recent report only makes matters worse for the Mavericks organization. Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per a report from WFAA.
"According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Armstrong, 56, and the victim were in an argument when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her," WFAA reported.
Armstrong has since posted bail, which was set at $35,000, according to jail records.
"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing," the Mavericks said in a release.
The assistant coach played for the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and even the Mavericks during his NBA playing career, and has been a member of the Dallas organization in a coaching role since the 2008-09 season.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson calls Luka Doncic-Lakers trade a 'head-scratcher'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season