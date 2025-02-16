Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson calls Luka Doncic-Lakers trade a 'head-scratcher'
The NBA world has been reacting to the shocking trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks a few weeks ago when the Mavs sent Luka Doncic out West in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Just about anybody who has talked about the game has called it the craziest trade they've ever seen.
New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson talked about the trade on their podcast, "The Roommates Show," before the All-Star break, with Brunson calling it a "head-scratcher."
READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama still shocked at Lakers-Mavericks trade of Luka Doncic
"[Rob Pelinka] even said he thought it was a joke," Brunson started. "It's a head-scratcher... It's a head-scratcher by how it all went down. I never thought Luka would get traded without him asking for one. I never thought he'd get offered first... I just find it's a big question mark on it. If it works for the Mavs, good. But I feel like the Mavs fans have invested their heart and soul into Luka. Since day one. When Luka got there, that's their guy. Everyone was like, 'Luka's the man, this is what we're gonna do for him, surround him in this city with love and respect.' Like he had that for the last seven years, six years. I saw one thing on Twitter that was like, 'No matter if they win or not, emotionally I'm not invested anymore.' Like, damn."
Brunson had his own experience trying to negotiate with Nico Harrison, who decided not to offer a contract extension before the 2021-22 season to Brunson, then let the young star guard walk for nothing in free agency to the Knicks after a run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals. Brunson has since emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA, finishing 5th in MVP voting in 2024. There's a good chance he would've never reached those heights had he stayed in Dallas, but the Mavericks left the 2018 NBA Draft with two future MVP candidates, and neither would be on the team seven years later. That's poor roster management.
READ MORE: NBA Commissioner says 'time will tell' on Mavericks-Lakers trade of Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter