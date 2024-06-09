Rapper Drake Places Massive Bet On Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals
Famous rapper Drake is notorious for placing large bets on popular sporting events. This time, he's riding with the Dallas Mavericks.
Ahead of the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks are taking on the league's top-seeded team in the Boston Celtics, Drake posted a betting slip on Instagram, revealing he wagered $500,000 in favor of the Mavericks.
Across the board, the Mavericks were underdogs entering the series. Should they hoist the Larry O'Brien after the series, Drake will take home $1,375,000.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Feels 'Mutual Respect' with Boston Celtics Fans
"Dallas 'cause I'm a Texan," Drake said in his post.
Recently, Drake bought a home in Houston, TX, as he revealed during one of his live shows in the city.
The Mavericks dropped Game 1 in a 107-89 defeat to the Celtics. Boston looked like the well-rounded team that posted 64 wins in the regular season, as they should have. Now it's up to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and the rest of his staff to help the team make adjustments for Game 2.
Those betting in favor of the Mavericks might have to sweat their bet a little bit more as the Celtics cruised to victory in Game 1, with only one real scare in the third quarter.
Ahead of Game 2, Kidd claimed there is no panic within the organization, which should put Mavericks bettors at ease.
"There's no panic with this group," Kidd said. "We didn't play well in Game 1. Give credit to Boston; they did. But it's a series. We don't just look or capitalize on just one game. We've lost Game 1 a lot of times, and we've responded. We believe that we can respond in Game 2."
With a Game 2 victory, Drake would feel much better about his wager, along with everyone else betting on the Mavericks. Still, it's a long series that could go as deep as six or seven games before an NBA Champion is determined.
READ MORE: Jrue Holiday Surprisingly Agrees With Jason Kidd About The Best Player On The Boston Celtics
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.