SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs NBA Draft Big Board: Desires at 18 and 31

Richard Stayman

DALLAS - With NBA Draft night finally arriving, and lots of uncertainty in the air, the Mavs face one of their most important drafts in recent history. As the Mavs made the playoffs for the first time in four years in 2020, they could add the young, affordable player to pair next to Luka Doncic. 

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected'

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker

READ MORE: 1-on-1 With Mavs GM Donnie Nelson

Here's how Richard Stayman of MavsDraft.com and DallasBasketball.com sees the Mavs' draft night playing out:

Picks Held: 18, 31

State of the Franchise:

  • Arguably the top rising team in the NBA
  • Looking to compete for titles for the foreseeable future
  • A young core that may need a veteran glue-player
  • Needs a lockdown defender on the wing

Team Needs:

  • Wing depth
  • Rim protection
  • Guard shooters
  • Team defense

Current players under contract for next season:

Guards: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Seth Curry, Delon Wright

Wings: Dorian Finney-Smith, Justin Jackson

Bigs: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic, Dwight Powell

Options: Willie Cauley-Stein (declined), Tim Hardaway Jr (Player)

Upcoming FA: JJ Barea, Courtney Lee, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Past 5 drafts:

2015: Justin Anderson, Satnam Singh

2016: AJ Hammons

2017: Dennis Smith Jr

2018: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson

2019: Isaiah Roby

#18 Big Board:

  1. Josh Green
  2. Desmond Bane
  3. Saddiq Bey
  4. Aaron Nesmith
  5. Precious Achiuwa
  6. Aleksej Pokusevski
  7. Tyrese Maxey
  8. Leandro Bolmaro
  9. Grant Riller
  10. Theo Maledon
  11. Elijah Hughes
  12. Jaden McDaniels
  13. Daniel Oturu
  14. Immanuel Quickley
  15. Tyrell Terry

#31 Big Board:

  1. Elijah Hughes
  2. Daniel Oturu
  3. Immanuel Quickley
  4. Tyler Bey
  5. Jordan Nwora
  6. Cassius Stanley
  7. Robert Woodard
  8. Killian Tillie
  9. Cassius Stanley
  10. Mamadi Diakite

Other options:

The Mavs are likely to make a move in the draft, whether it be to get a pick in 2021 or to move up close to the lottery. Should the Mavs move up, look for Dallas to target a player who falls by surprise. This could be any of the following:

  • Onyeka Okongwu, who is fighting a foot injury, but is #2 currently on the MavsDraft Big Board,
  • Devin Vassell, whose projected draft range could be anywhere from 6-12,
  • Obi Toppin, who has legitimate defensive and creation concerns, but is the best athlete and best off-ball player in the draft,
  • Tyrese Haliburton, who is a defensive-minded playmaker with shooting upside,
  • Or, and this may be the most probable, the Mavs jump a team in the lottery that they see as most threatening to select Saddiq Bey. The three-and-D wing is a similar prospect to Wesley Matthews and is exactly the kind of prospect the Mavs are looking to pair with franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic

The Mavs’ draft night possibilities are endless and should be exciting to play out. No matter what direction the Mavs take, there’s lots to be excited about with the future of the franchise.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Mike Fisher

Hot Spot: Scouting DFW Prospects In NBA Draft

DFW has been growing in the basketball landscape, and could take another step forward in the 2020 NBA Draft

Richard Stayman

Donnie On Mavs' 'Next Step' & Attaining An 'Over-The-Top' Player

GM Donnie Nelson Tells Us His Dallas Mavs 'Are Positioned To Take The Next Step' ... Especially If They Can Add An 'Over-The-Top' Player

Mike Fisher

2020 NBA Draft: How To Watch Mavs Moves

A primer for Dallas Mavs fans for the 2020 NBA Draft tonight

Matthew Postins

NBA Draft Donuts: Bold Mavs Predictions - Trade? Lottery Pick?

Our bold predictions for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Draft and beyond, via 'The 75-Member Staff ... in Mavs Donuts

BriAmaranthus

NBA Trade Frenzy: Can Mavs Still Pursue LaVine, Hield or Oladipo?

There was a significant amount of activity on Monday after the NBA lifted its trade moratorium, although not from the Dallas Mavericks. However, Zach LaVine, Buddy Hield, and Victor Oladipo are still on the board.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs NBA Draft Prospect Scouting - Top 13

Our Dallas Mavs NBA Draft Prospect Breakdown - Top 13 Details In the Mavs Draft Podcast

Richard Stayman

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Have 'Plans A, B & C' - How's Buddy Hield?

Our Dallas Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker, Keeping You Up-To-The-Minute On Draft, Trade And Transaction Talk: Dallas is Out of 'Jrue Holliday Sweepstakes' - and Might Be Out of Giannis Chase, Too. What's 'Plan B'?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Ranking Dallas' 12 Best-Ever NBA Draft Picks

Mavs Donuts: Ranking Dallas' 12 Best-Ever NBA Draft Picks

Mike Fisher

How Much Of New NBA Season Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss?

According to Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to be ready for the star of the NBA season on December 22 - but GM Donnie Nelson seems unconcerned

Dalton Trigg