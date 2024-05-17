Maxi Kleber Faces 'Possibility' of Dallas Mavericks Playoff Return Despite Injury
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to play their entire Western Conference semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder without Maxi Kleber. He suffered a separated right shoulder AC joint separation against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 3 and still has a ways to go before being able to return to game action.
Kleber, who had recently been seen by the media only in street clothes and with a sling, took a significant step toward rejoining the team's playoff push Friday by participating in light shooting drills and lateral slides during practice.
"I think there is a possibility that he can return," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "It's great to see him get his cardio, his blood flow going and getting with the defensive slides over there. It's all progress. It's all going in the right direction."
Kleber's injury, initially expected to keep him sidelined for the entire second-round series against the Thunder, is now being reevaluated. With the Mavericks leading the series 3-2, the possibility of Kleber returning for the Western Conference finals or later in the playoffs is becoming increasingly likely, and his latest sighting of activity is viewed as a positive development.
"I think that's a positive for him, but also for his teammates and coaches to see him doing some basketball activity," Kidd said. "We'll see what that timeline looks like as we go forward."
Kleber's return would be a significant boost for the Mavericks, providing the team's only small ball center option with the intangibles of a big man with the skill set capable of serving as a stretch-five and switching option while still protecting the rim. He's provided a strong boost playing the four while sharing the floor with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.
Should the Mavericks successfully advance to the Western Conference Finals, Kleber's presence would be valuable, as they would likely face formidable frontcourt opponents. Specifically, they might encounter the Minnesota Timberwolves' powerful duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns or the Denver Nuggets' dominant force, Nikola Jokic, a three-time MVP winner. Having Kleber on the court would help the Mavericks' outlook against these elite teams.
