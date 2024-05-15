REPORT: Derrick Jones Jr. Wants to Return to the Dallas Mavericks Next Season
Early Wednesday afternoon, The Athletic published an article about Derrick Jones Jr. finding a home with the Dallas Mavericks and how he's used this opportunity to showcase his skillset after seeing his minutes cut the last few seasons. It also featured quotes from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Jones Jr.'s agent Aaron Turner.
In this article, Turner told The Athletic that Derrick Jones Jr. wants to be back in Dallas, as long as it makes sense for both sides. '“He loves his teammates, he loves Jason Kidd, he really likes the front office, (Mavericks president) Nico (Harrison) and Matt Riccardi,' Turner said. 'He wants to be back.”' Turner would also say Jones will likely test the market, as anyone coming off a minimum contract should, but as long as "Dallas can meet them at a price that makes sense for both sides," this is the spot he wants to be.
Jones has enjoyed a career year since signing a minimum contract with the team in August, having career-highs in points, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers made, rebounds, and minutes. Playing alongside two superstar guards in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has made life easy on the offensive end, and his length and athleticism allow him to be Dallas' best on-ball defender. He chose the Mavericks over the NBA's top-seeded Boston Celtics, after declining his player option with the Chicago Bulls worth more money, because he thought he'd have a better role with Dallas.
'“What I saw was his ability to guard,”' Jason Kidd said to The Athletic. '“It was way before we signed him. I saw him up close in different (games) and always thought, "Man, it’d be nice if we could get him on our side.""’
The Mavericks will likely have to get creative to re-sign Jones for the money he deserves. They're currently in line to receive the taxpayer midlevel exception, worth roughly $5.2 million, less than half of the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, worth around $12.9 million. They could offload salaries like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell to help them sneak under the line. Nico Harrison will make whatever moves necessary to improve this team, something we've seen happen throughout the last year.
Jones and his agent aren't worried about the offseason currently, as the Mavericks are tied 2-2 in a Western Conference Semifinals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will have those discussions in the coming months.
