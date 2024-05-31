Michael Finley Hilariously Takes Luka Doncic’s Beer During Mavericks' Postgame Celebration
The Dallas Mavericks, propelled by a 36-point outing from superstar Luka Doncic, sealed a spot in the NBA Finals after dismantling the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Doncic went on to win the Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 32.4 points per game during the series and started Game 5 off scorching hot to give the Mavericks a huge lead early, helping the team to its third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
After the game, a former Mavericks star interacted with Doncic, even stealing his beer. Michael Finley, a forward who spent nine seasons in Dallas -- averaging 19.8 points per game in a Mavericks jersey -- was the one to steal his beer.
Doncic reacted exactly how he should have. A legacy Maverick stole his beer after the franchise made it back to the Finals. He raised his eyebrow and shrugged, just about all he could do when a veteran like Finley does something like that.
Why Finley stole the beer, though, is a great question. The team's assistant general manager and Vice President of Player Personnel could have been doing so to potentially watch what Doncic puts in his body as the team gets nearly a week off before the Finals start. Either that or Finley realized Doncic was in front of cameras and didn't want to send the wrong message.
Still, none of this will matter from a week from now, and, from there, only the on-court results will matter. The final series of the 2023-24 NBA season between the Mavericks and Boston Celtics will be quite monumental for either winner.
The Mavericks' lone championship game 13 years ago in 2011. The Celtics won their 17th championship 16 years ago in 2008. Doncic is a prodigy at 25 years old, and he could add yet another substantial accolade to his arsenal.
The Celtics are at the peak of their competitive prime. The banner would mean plenty to both franchises, and it's sure to be a good battle between the two teams.
