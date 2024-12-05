Mavericks at Wizards: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are riding a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten games dating back to November 16th. Their schedule is starting to lighten up outside of the NBA Cup next week, so this is a good time for the Mavs to rack up some wins.
The Washington Wizards, who have lost 15 straight games and have only beaten one team all season, are on deck. To say these two teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum right now would be an understatement.
Washington beat the Atlanta Hawks in consecutive games on October 28th and 30th, going all of November winless. They are firmly in the "Sag for Flagg" race, with their offensive rating sitting last in the NBA and their defensive rating sitting second-worst. The most amazing thing about their losing streak is of their 15 losses, only one has been by single digits, and that was a nine-point loss to the Spurs. Their current average margin of loss on this losing streak is 18.5 PPG. This team isn't good.
This will likely be a game where Jason Kidd tinkers with the Mavericks' lineups more than he should and tries to get Klay Thompson out of his shooting slump. Dallas has dropped plenty of games like this in the past, but after turning it over 25 times in their win on Tuesday over the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll have some motivation.
This game also has a beef watch, as Washington's Kyle Kuzma and Dallas' Spencer Dinwiddie had a legendary Twitter exchange a few years ago. Washington may be bad enough that it might not matter. Kuzma also turned down a trade to the Mavs last year, with Dallas focusing on PJ Washington instead. I'd say Dallas is happy with that decision. Kuzma may be out with an injury, but there could always chirping from the bench.
Here's everything you need to know to watch this game.
READ MORE: Mavericks Veteran Gets Brutally Honest On His Spot in the Rotation
Date/Time: Thursday, December 5th, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Team Records: Mavericks 14-8, Wizards 2-17
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, MNMT
Spread: Mavericks -13
Over/Under: 236
Moneyline: Mavericks -770, Wizards +540
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Updated 2024 NBA Cup Odds For Dallas Mavericks With Bracket Set
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter