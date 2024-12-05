Breakdown of Wizards Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Matchup
Tonight at 6 PM CST, the Mavericks will travel to Washington, DC to take on the Wizards, an Eastern Conference team with the worst record in the NBA at a putrid 2-17 overall. Washington has fully embraced a youth movement, often playing three rookies; Alex Sarr, Carlton Carrington, and Kyshawn George (out). Though they are dealing with injuries, as every NBA team is, the lineups for the Wizards haven't mattered all that much considering their futility in general.
Jordan Poole, Malcolm Brogdon (day-to-day), and the aforementioned Carrington have made up the backcourt most of the season so far, with Corey Kispert (out) making occasional appearances as well. Poole has been the scoring leader for Washington this year at 20.5 points per game, hitting 41.6% of the 7.4 three-point attempts per game in 2024. Brogdon may or may not play tonight, but if he does, it will eat into Carrington's minutes on the floor, as they both play a hybrid guard position.
The wing spot will feature second-year player Bilal Coulibaly, an overseas teammate of Victor Wembanyama's who went seventh overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Typically Kispert would back him up, but due to his absence, off-guard/wing Johnny Davis could get some run. They are also down forward Kyle Kuzma, who typically plays a combo forward role, meaning even more reserves will see time against Dallas tonight. Kuzma is a rumored trade target of many teams, including Dallas, but is currently dealing with a rib injury.
At power forward will be rookie Alex Sarr, who typically starts at the center position but, due to injuries to previously mentioned players, will end up slotting in at the four. Sarr has had an up-and-down rookie season where he has averaged 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds but is shooting just 37.7% from the field. He has had several rough outings this season with efficiency but is starting to find his footing, even on a team as bad as Washington is.
Jonas Valanciunas will hold down the center position, a skilled big man who makes up for his lack of rim protection with efficient production with 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game with 58% on-field goals. He has been one of the more consistent players for Washington this season, playing in all 19 of the Wizards' games in 2024 and serving as a reliable post presence on the offensive end.
Overall, the Wizards are a team that, even at full strength, is not a particularly tough challenge, especially for a team as hot as the Mavericks are right now. If Dallas plays their game, they should walk out of Capital One Arena with a victory and extend their winning streak to six games and 10 of their last 11.
