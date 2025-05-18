NBA analyst doubts Mavericks' Nico Harrison with top overall pick
There may not be a more controversial figure in Dallas sports than Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.
His indefensible trade of Luka Doncic on February 2 sent shockwaves through the league, causing fans to turn on the once-beloved franchise after being less than a year removed from an NBA Finals appearance. Despite horrific mismanagement and self-inflicted wounds, the stars aligned for the Dallas Mavericks on May 12 in the form of winning the NBA Draft lottery, granting them control of the top-overall pick in 2025.
The obvious choice is Duke's Cooper Flagg, but given Harrison's erratic decision-making in the past, it's hard to know exactly what he will do with the selection. Will he trade it? Will he draft someone other than the obvious? John Hollinger of The Athletic reflected these sentiments, as well as discussed how he would handle the Mavericks roster situation on his podcast, Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show.
"I was at the combine. I was talking to somebody from another team, about what Dallas should do [with the top pick] and this person stopped me and said, ‘I don’t think we’re dealing with a rational actor here [in Nico Harrison].’” Hollinger echoed the thoughts of Mavericks fans over the last several months, many of whom are still wondering why Harrison is still in charge of Dallas' premier basketball operation.
Hollinger also mentioned what he would do with Dallas' roster: "I would trade Anthony Davis this summer, straight up. That to me is absolutely the move. Cash him in when he’s at his highest value." He cites that Davis' trade value will only decrease from here, as well as the fact that Davis wants to play power forward, where Flagg is most naturally suited. Keeping Davis would force Flagg to the wing, a position that he is capable of playing, but may not be his optimal spot.
Despite the most obvious of circumstances, fans are still praying that Harrison doesn't get crazy with the top selection in 2025.
