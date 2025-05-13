NBA champion laughs after Mavericks receive No. 1 pick
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off the improbable on Monday night, jumping from No. 11 to No. 1 in the NBA Draft Lottery. It was simply an incredible rise for the Mavericks, who had a 1.8% chance to land the top pick prior to the festivities.
Naturally, the news has NBA fans searching for a conspiracy, especially after Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Maybe they've found one worth grasping onto.
After all, it's only been a little over half a decade since a similar situation when down surrounding the Lakers trade for Anthony Davis in 2019. Shortly before the deal, the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Zion Williamson. The Pelicans only had 6% odds of winning the lottery that year.
Longtime veteran and former NBA Champion, Kevin Love, couldn't do anything but laugh after deputy commissioner Mark Tatum opened the card that cemented Dallas' run to the top of the draft.
"I mean come on man," Love wrote on social media with a trio of laughing emojis.
Love is no stranger to NBA Draft conspiracies. Back in the day, he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fifth pick in 2008. Another strange occurrence went down that year as the Chicago Bulls landed with the No. 1 pick with just a 1.7% probability to do so. The Bulls went on to draft hometown hero, Derrick Rose.
Despite that, Love has gone on to have a notable career of his own. He's played for three different franchises and won it all with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, helping lead a dramatic 3-1 comeback that delivered the city its first title.
Coincidences like this certainly raise an eyebrow, especially considering the backlash the Mavericks have received around the league. Now they'll have a top draft pick - presumably Duke's Cooper Flagg - to quiet some of the criticism.
Flagg is a prized prospect who projects to fit in seamlessly alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. It's possible that the Mavericks just fell into their next superstar.
The 6-foot-9 forward had a standout true freshman campaign at Duke. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.
Flagg earned a plethora of awards, including National College Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and a first-team All-American selection.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, June 25.
