Knicks planning to heavily pursue Mavericks' Jason Kidd
The New York Knicks are hoping to find their new coach quickly. They surprised the NBA by dismissing Tom Thibodeau after the team's first run to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, but ownership decided a change was needed after talking to some of the top players on the team.
A name that immediately surfaced as someone the Knicks would be interested in is Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. He's still under contract, so any negotiations would be difficult, but Kidd ended his playing career with the Knicks, is familiar with Jalen Brunson, and is a big fan of Casey Smith, the team's vice president of sports medicine.
NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network has reported that “The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in coming days, league sources say.”
Although it's unclear how the Mavericks would respond to this request or if Kidd is even interested in the position, Stein says that Kidd is at the top of the Knicks' wishlist. If Kidd were to decide to leave Dallas, they should get some trade assets in return like a future first-round pick.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday that Kidd hasn't loved some of the recent moves the team has made, including dismissing former head athletic trainer Casey Smith. With Smith in New York, it does make things a little interesting from Dallas' perspective.
Kidd has been the head coach of the Mavericks for four seasons, making the Western Conference Finals in his first season and the NBA Finals in his third. However, the Mavs missed the playoffs entirely in the other two seasons. He's not the greatest Xs and Os coach, but his ability to manage relationships and personalities is a big reason why stars like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis want to play for him.
