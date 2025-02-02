Nico Harrison sets the record straight on Luka Doncic trade, 'It's my job...'
In what was arguably the biggest trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the most notable and popular franchise in the league.
That's right, Doncic will next hit the hardwood in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. That scenario is one that no Mavericks fan could have projected when Doncic went down with his injury on Christmas day.
The deal, simply put, makes zero sense for the Mavericks. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison made it clear -- the Mavericks were headed into a tumulous situation with Doncic when he was set to be extended on his contract and the team wanted defense.
Harrison took an interview with The Dallas Morning News to give insight into the process behind the major decision.
“I understand why they would be shocked, initially,” Harrison told The News. “But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that’s ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It’s one of those things where it’s my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost.”
It's Harrison's job to make tough decisions, not terrible ones. There is no excuse to trade a 25-year-old generational talent set to be made the highest player in the league. He led the team to the NBA Finals just last year.
This move will leave a massive stain on Harrison's career as a general manager, which was becoming quite impressive in how he has built around Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Now, he has reversed every positive move he has made and jeopardized the club's future.
