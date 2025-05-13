Dallas Basketball

P.J. Washington has awesome reaction to Mavs No. 1 lottery pick

The Mavericks are full of excitement after landing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) smiles for the fans during the second half of the game against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) smiles for the fans during the second half of the game against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The last three months have been a whiplash for fans of the Dallas Mavericks. After making the NBA Finals last year, the franchise shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of February. The team limped down the stretch and missed the playoffs entirely after Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

With not much excitement entering the offseason, the Mavericks received an unlikely jolt on Monday night, rising from No. 11 in the lottery odds to secure the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Suddenly, the franchise is in a position to select an elite talent with Duke's Cooper Flagg projected as the first name to go off the board in June.

P.J. Washington
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

From fans to the front office, and even players, Dallas is clearly fired up about overcoming the odds.

Shortly after the news was announced, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington shared his reaction, dropping a trio of eyeball emojis on Twitter.

It could just be a coincidence or Washington might be hinting at the likelihood of the Mavericks having three players from Duke on the roster. If Dallas selects Flagg, he'll join a Blue Devil brotherhood that includes Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

Washington is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks over 32.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 57 games, spending some time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Flagg could potentially eat into some of Washington's minutes with the Mavericks. The 6-foot-9 forward had a standout true freshman campaign at Duke. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

The native of Maine earned a plethora of awards including National college player of the year, ACC player of the year, and a first-team All-American selection.

Dustin Lewis
Home/News