Podcast: NBA Trade Deadline Exclusive With Mavs GM Donnie Nelson

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by Dallas Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson to discuss the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline.

With the NBA Tradeline less than 24 hours away, speculation around the impending potential moves across the league is running rampant. The Mavs, who sit in the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings, are right at the center of those discussions and have been one of the more talked about teams in the rumor mill throughout the week.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by Mavs general manager Donnie Nelson just hours before the deadline to discuss the team's deadline plans, and what goes into making these high-pressure decisions on a day-to-day basis.

The guys also talk about the team's impressive turnaround over the last few weeks, Luka's MVP-level performance, the salary cap and its ramifications, trade evaluations, and much, much more.

