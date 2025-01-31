Preview: Mavericks continue road trip against Detroit Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the second of five straight road games on Friday night, flying to Detroit to take on the Pistons. Detroit has been one of the better stories of the NBA this year, going from losing 28 straight games in 2023-24 to a near .500 record midway through the season. They've shown some fight this season (in more ways than one), and this won't be an easy game for Dallas.
The Mavs are coming off a 137-136 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, getting 20+ points from Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford (on a perfect 9/9 shooting), and Klay Thompson. They'd like for their defense to be better than that game, but they are starting to (finally) get a little healthier.
Detroit is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, all to Eastern Conference contenders. Most recently, they lost 133-119 to the Indiana Pacers, a game that saw Isaiah Stewart get ejected as things got a little chippy. Cade Cunningham was named a first-time All-Star on Thursday night, and he has absolutely deserved that selection, averaging 25.0 PPG, 9.3 APG, and 6.4 RPG this season.
This will be Dallas' first matchup against Detroit this season, meaning it's their first game against Tim Hardaway Jr. since dumping his salary to the Pistons last offseason. He's been just as streaky as he was last season in Dallas, but his spacing has helped Cunningham, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Hardaway fire up a few extra shots.
How to Watch: Mavericks at Pistons
Date/Time: Friday, January 31, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Team Records: Mavericks 26-22, Pistons 23-24
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit
Spread (via FanDuel): Pistons -1
Over/Under: 228.5
Moneyline: Pistons -118, Mavericks -102
