Preview: Mavericks continue Texas road trip against Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks are staying in-state on their road trip after two games in San Antonio as they get set to take on the Houston Rockets. Dallas is trying to stay alive for the Play-In Tournament, for better or worse, and the Phoenix Suns can't seem to get out of their own way.
Dallas split its two games against the Spurs, most recently falling 126-116 on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox had his best game as a Spur with 32 points and 11 assists, and then they decided to shut him down for the rest of the season by operating on his thumb. For Mavs fans hoping to miss the Play-In Tournament, the loss helps, but they're now missing Fox and Victor Wembanyama. The Suns may be the only team with a chance to catch Dallas.
Houston has rebounded from a stretch of going 5-11 from January 30th to March 4th to win the last four games. Granted, none of those four teams have winning records, but neither do the Mavericks anymore. Their most recent win came over the Phoenix Suns as Jalen Green led all scorers with 29 points, going 10/11 from the free-throw line. All five starters had at least 10 points, something they'll hope to replicate on Friday night.
This is the final matchup of the season between these two, with Houston holding a 2-1 edge.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
Date/Time: Friday, March 14th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 33-34, Rockets 41-25
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, Space City Home Network
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +11.5
Over/Under: 224
Moneyline: Rockets -550, Mavericks +410
