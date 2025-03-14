Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks continue Texas road trip against Houston Rockets

The Mavs stay in-state as they get ready to play the Rockets.

Austin Veazey

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) passes the ball by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Jalen Green (4) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) passes the ball by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Jalen Green (4) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are staying in-state on their road trip after two games in San Antonio as they get set to take on the Houston Rockets. Dallas is trying to stay alive for the Play-In Tournament, for better or worse, and the Phoenix Suns can't seem to get out of their own way.

Dallas split its two games against the Spurs, most recently falling 126-116 on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox had his best game as a Spur with 32 points and 11 assists, and then they decided to shut him down for the rest of the season by operating on his thumb. For Mavs fans hoping to miss the Play-In Tournament, the loss helps, but they're now missing Fox and Victor Wembanyama. The Suns may be the only team with a chance to catch Dallas.

Houston has rebounded from a stretch of going 5-11 from January 30th to March 4th to win the last four games. Granted, none of those four teams have winning records, but neither do the Mavericks anymore. Their most recent win came over the Phoenix Suns as Jalen Green led all scorers with 29 points, going 10/11 from the free-throw line. All five starters had at least 10 points, something they'll hope to replicate on Friday night.

This is the final matchup of the season between these two, with Houston holding a 2-1 edge.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Date/Time: Friday, March 14th, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 33-34, Rockets 41-25

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, Space City Home Network

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +11.5

Over/Under: 224

Moneyline: Rockets -550, Mavericks +410

Austin Veazey
