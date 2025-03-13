Cowboys star says Mavericks 'killed the city' with Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks are experiencing worse ramifications from trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers than they expected. Fans have stopped coming to games, businesses around the American Airlines Center are suffering, and the entire city has been in a constant state of dread.
The emotions of the city have been so down that even the Dallas Cowboys can feel it. Usually, the NFL team dominates a city's market, but because the Cowboys weren't very good this season, teams leaned on the Mavericks, only to see them trade away the city's favorite player across any sport.
Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was recently asked about his opinions on the Luka Doncic trade, and he gave an honest but dreadful answer.
"I ain't gonna lie, they killed the city with that one," Lamb exclaimed. "I wasn't even expecting that... but I remember where I was when I saw it, and I thought it was fake."
Lamb is one of the few superstars in the city of Dallas remaining since the Mavericks traded away Doncic, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, and Dak Prescott had an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. The Mavs would like for Anthony Davis to be that next superstar, but he hasn't even played a full game for the team yet due to injuries.
