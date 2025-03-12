Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks look to complete season sweep of Spurs

The Mavericks stay in San Antonio after just picking up a win there on Monday.

Austin Veazey

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks broke a five-game losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Monday night, 133-129. Four Mavs scored at least 20 points, led by Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench with 28 points. Kessler Edwards also put up career-highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds as he learns to play as a small-ball center.

And we get a rematch on Wednesday night, as the Mavs stayed in San Antonio. The last game came with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Now that they've each had a day of rest, how will things change?

San Antonio was led by former Maverick Harrison Barnes, who had a season-high 29 points and 8 rebounds on an efficient 12/14 shooting. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell also had big games, but they were doomed by a poor free-throw shooting night, going just 14/24 from the line. Compared to Dallas, who was 27/30, that can easily be called the reason they lost the game.

Dallas had just eight available players on Monday, but they could be getting a few players back for Wednesday's game, including P.J. Washington and Brandon Williams.

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12th, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 33-33, Spurs 26-37

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +5.5

Over/Under: 238

Moneyline: Spurs -210, Mavericks +176

