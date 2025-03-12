Preview: Mavericks look to complete season sweep of Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks broke a five-game losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Monday night, 133-129. Four Mavs scored at least 20 points, led by Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench with 28 points. Kessler Edwards also put up career-highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds as he learns to play as a small-ball center.
And we get a rematch on Wednesday night, as the Mavs stayed in San Antonio. The last game came with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Now that they've each had a day of rest, how will things change?
San Antonio was led by former Maverick Harrison Barnes, who had a season-high 29 points and 8 rebounds on an efficient 12/14 shooting. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell also had big games, but they were doomed by a poor free-throw shooting night, going just 14/24 from the line. Compared to Dallas, who was 27/30, that can easily be called the reason they lost the game.
Dallas had just eight available players on Monday, but they could be getting a few players back for Wednesday's game, including P.J. Washington and Brandon Williams.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 33-33, Spurs 26-37
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +5.5
Over/Under: 238
Moneyline: Spurs -210, Mavericks +176
