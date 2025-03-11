Why the Mavericks trading for Kevin Durant this offseason is unlikely
The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant since the trade deadline, as rumors were swirling that Nico Harrison was dreaming of adding Durant to a "Big Three" with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Those rumors only got louder when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Durant is almost guaranteed to be traded this summer as he enters the last year of his deal. So, people started to connect the Mavericks. But there are reasons to doubt those rumors.
DLLS Sports insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks' interest in Kevin Durant has been "overstated."
"Dallas has been repeatedly described as a potential Durant suitor," Stein said, "before the deadline and since, but I continue to hear that reports of its interest have been overstated. The Mavericks, based on my best read, are not currently planning for a three-star construction…”
But that's far from the only reason, as it seems Phoenix's asking price for a soon-to-be 37-year-old is a little steep.
Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported, "Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron."
Those are a lot of assets to give up, and Dallas doesn't have a lot of assets to surrender. The Mavericks don't have any control over their first-round picks from 2027 to 2030 and traded away two good young players, Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes. Trying to make the salaries match will also be difficult, given Durant's $54.7 million salary next season.
