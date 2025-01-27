Preview: Short-Handed Mavericks look for home win vs. Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks host the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday evening, hoping to break a recent trend of losing to tanking teams. In Dallas' recent 2-6 stretch, they have losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets. They'd like to avoid a loss like that here.
Dallas is coming off a 122-107 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first rematch since last season's NBA Finals. The Mavericks were too banged up to keep up with the Celtics' offensive firepower despite six Mavs scoring in double figures. Kyrie Irving played fine against one of his former teams, but Quentin Grimes really stepped up, scoring 20 points in the second half. They'll need more performances like that until Luka Doncic returns.
Washington has lost 13 straight games, most recently losing by 10 to the Phoenix Suns. This will be the sixth and final game of a lengthy West Coast road trip for the Wizards, with all of those losses coming by an average of 16.2 PPG. Kyle Kuzma is coming off a 30-point performance and may want to prove he's still a quality trade asset against the Mavericks, who tried to trade for him last year. Jordan Poole has been playing much better recently too, but it just isn't that talented of a team.
This is an important three-game stretch for the Mavericks, as they face winnable games against the Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons. If they hope to stay afloat until Doncic returns (hopefully before the All-Star break), they need to win at least two of those three games. Especially because the stretch after that until the All-Star break is brutal.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's matchup.
Date/Time: Monday, January 27th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 24-22, Wizards 6-38
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Monumental Sports Network
