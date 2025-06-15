Russell Westbrook named potential Kyrie Irving fill-in for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will need to add a point guard this offseason as Kyrie Irving works his way back from a torn ACL. He's not expected to be back until January or February and the Mavs would like to add someone who could move back to the bench once Irving is healthy.
They'll also need someone who can be available. Dante Exum is a free agent and is well-liked by the Mavericks, but he only played in 20 games last season and has dealt with injuries throughout his career.
Adam Wells of Bleacher Report believes Russell Westbrook should be an option for the Mavericks.
"There's certainly an argument that Westbrook wouldn't be an ideal fit in Dallas. The team owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, which will almost certainly be used to add Cooper Flagg.
"Everything the Mavs do next season has to be about building up Flagg to be their franchise player, assuming he is their pick.
"Westbrook's ball-dominant style of play doesn't necessarily lend itself to player development. He did adjust that style a bit this season, but the Mavs don't have anyone taking up as much attention from opposing defenses as the Nuggets do with [Nikola] Jokić.
"If Irving remains on track to return in January, adding Westbrook as a short-term starting point guard before shifting him to the bench wouldn't be a bad use of resources for the Mavericks assuming they could sign him for the minimum."
Russell Westbrook averaged 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG for the Denver Nuggets this season and played in 75 games, starting 36. He'd likely start more games initially as Irving works his way back, and he likely wouldn't play in back-to-backs once he returns. Even if Westbrook isn't the player he used to be, he could be a serviceable stop-gap.
