Dallas Basketball

Russell Westbrook named potential Kyrie Irving fill-in for Mavericks

Could the former NBA MVP join the Dallas Mavericks?

Austin Veazey

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks will need to add a point guard this offseason as Kyrie Irving works his way back from a torn ACL. He's not expected to be back until January or February and the Mavs would like to add someone who could move back to the bench once Irving is healthy.

They'll also need someone who can be available. Dante Exum is a free agent and is well-liked by the Mavericks, but he only played in 20 games last season and has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

READ MORE: Magic, Spurs, Grizzlies threats to steal away Mavericks coaches

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Adam Wells of Bleacher Report believes Russell Westbrook should be an option for the Mavericks.

"There's certainly an argument that Westbrook wouldn't be an ideal fit in Dallas. The team owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, which will almost certainly be used to add Cooper Flagg.

"Everything the Mavs do next season has to be about building up Flagg to be their franchise player, assuming he is their pick.

"Westbrook's ball-dominant style of play doesn't necessarily lend itself to player development. He did adjust that style a bit this season, but the Mavs don't have anyone taking up as much attention from opposing defenses as the Nuggets do with [Nikola] Jokić.

"If Irving remains on track to return in January, adding Westbrook as a short-term starting point guard before shifting him to the bench wouldn't be a bad use of resources for the Mavericks assuming they could sign him for the minimum."

Russell Westbrook averaged 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG for the Denver Nuggets this season and played in 75 games, starting 36. He'd likely start more games initially as Irving works his way back, and he likely wouldn't play in back-to-backs once he returns. Even if Westbrook isn't the player he used to be, he could be a serviceable stop-gap.

READ MORE: Why Lakers should but won't trade for former Luka Doncic teammate

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News