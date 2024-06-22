Slovenia NT Medical Staff to Evaluate Mavericks' Luka Doncic for Greece Olympic Qualifier
DALLAS — After completing an NBA Finals run, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic returned to Slovenia before the national team began participating in the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece starting on July 2 with a matchup against Croatia.
Doncic played through various injuries during the Mavericks' postseason run, raising questions about his outlook to compete for his national team this summer. Between a right knee sprain that he dealt with since the first round of the playoffs, left ankle soreness that started in the Western Conference semifinals, and a thoracic contusion requiring pain-killing injections that occurred midway through the Finals, the list of injuries became lengthy for the superstar guard.
The Slovenian national team medical staff will evaluate Doncic's knee to determine whether he can participate in the pre-Olympic qualifier. Meanwhile, the team will compete in Lithuania for the first two exhibition games in a home-home setting, with the second matchup played in Ljubljana
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Doncic discussed his potential status competing for Slovenia as dependent on his knee’s condition. “Yeah, I think we’ll see how my knee is. But if it’s good, I’m going to go play, yeah,” he had said.
The Mavericks organization expects Doncic to play for his national team any chance he gets if he's healthy enough to do so. “That’s probably one of his biggest joys," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said. "As long as he can walk, he’s probably going to play for them,” he said. “That’s my expectation.”
Doncic is coming off a long NBA season, but each time he can, competing for his national team with close friends is a priority. There is a belief that a few of his teammates could be competing for Slovenia for the final time this summer, providing all the more motivation to play.
