Snoop Dogg Gives Hilarious Courtside Reaction to Luka Doncic Trash Talking Timberwolves Fans
The Dallas Mavericks demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 124-103 Game 5 victory Thursday night. En route to an NBA Finals berth, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks got to play spoiler to the Timberwolves. Snoop Dogg, who showed up in Minneapolis to watch the game, had a front-row seat to the action.
Earning his Western Conference FInals MVP, Doncic scored 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting and 6-of-10 efficiency on 3-pointers to help Dallas secure the victory. In doing so, he also talked trash, and rightfully so.
After scoring an and-one in the third quarter, pushing the Mavericks' lead to 82-46, Doncic began talking in an NSFW manner toward a fan behind the basket.
"Yeah, who's crying now, m------------?" Doncic exclaimed, making a crying motion with his hands. Snoop Dogg seemed to enjoy Doncic's antics, hilariously reacting to the trash talk.
Cracking up, Snoop Dogg almost seemed to be in disbelief at what he saw and heard.
The action itself was hilarious, but the overall game and series were a statement from Doncic and the Mavericks. The blowout victory was the icing on top as they've dealt with quite a handful through their first three series of their current playoff run.
The Mavericks have taken down the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves -- all top four seeds in a stacked Western Conference.
Doncic is going to have to keep his same energy and mentality as the No. 5-seeded Mavericks have to take on the No. 1 team in the entire NBA, the Boston Celtics. They posted a 64-18 regular season record and have cruised their way to the Finals, losing just two games combined through three rounds.
Dismantling another incredible team en route to a championship would spark some unimaginable discourse surrounding Doncic and his legacy in Dallas early in his career. Of course, the Celtics are a gauntlet and will make for a very difficult series.
