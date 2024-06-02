Stephen A. Smith Thrilled For Dallas Mavericks-Boston Celtics NBA Finals: 'Gonna Be Special'
The Dallas Mavericks have battled through three tough teams to make the NBA Finals, and things don't get any easier as they battle for a championship. Now, they run into the league's toughest team after knocking off the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Boston Celtics are the final battle for the Mavericks. With Boston in the hunt for their 18th banner, 16 years removed from their most recent Finals victory, the Mavericks will have their hands full.
The Mavericks, on the other hand, are seeking their second championship in franchise history -- the first of which came in 2011. Neither team has raised a banner in the last 13 years.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is ecstatic about the matchup at hand.
"This Finals right here, nobody can definitively say who the hell is going to win," Smith said on ESPN's First Take. "This is really, really a tossup, it's a pick 'em. And I'm thinking about Kyrie and Luka. And I'm thinking about how they busted Minnesota's living you know what. And I'm thinking about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum."
The star power in these Finals alone will be elite, for each of the reasons named by Smith. Kyrie Irving is also a former Celtic, having teamed up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Former Mavericks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis should be healthy and playing in the championship series.
"These Finals, ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself!" Smith exclaimed. "This is gonna be special. I can't wait for this one. This is what it's all about."
Not only do both teams have an incredible duo leading the way, but they've both got key supporting casts capable of playing stout defense. The games should be close, the stars will go head-to-head and the series will hopefully roll six or seven games deep.
