Stephen Curry's Status for Mavericks-Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but one of the biggest stars in the NBA was questionable for this matchup.
Stephen Curry entered Sunday on the injury report with inflammation in his neck. He has been upgraded to available against the Mavericks.
Dallas is looking to avenge the 120-117 loss they suffered to the Warriors on November 12th, a game Curry took over late by scoring 12 points in the final few minutes. Curry has averaged 22.8 PPG and 6.5 APG while shooting 41.3% from three-point range this season.
With Curry available, we'll see another matchup between him and his former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, who is making his second return to San Francisco since signing with the Mavs over the offseason. In the first game in November, Thompson had one of his best games of the season, scoring a season-high 22 points.
Andrew Wiggins, who was also listed as questionable with thigh tightness, has also been upgraded to available for this game. He'll likely have the main responsibility for guarding Luka Doncic.
Neither of these teams has played since losing in the NBA Cup earlier in the week, with the Mavericks losing to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday and the Warriors losing to the Rockets on Wednesday.
