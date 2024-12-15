Dallas Basketball

Stephen Curry's Status for Mavericks-Warriors

Will the two-time MVP play against the Mavericks?

Austin Veazey

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but one of the biggest stars in the NBA was questionable for this matchup.

Stephen Curry entered Sunday on the injury report with inflammation in his neck. He has been upgraded to available against the Mavericks.

READ MORE: Veteran's Latest Injury Proves Mavericks Should Move On

Dallas is looking to avenge the 120-117 loss they suffered to the Warriors on November 12th, a game Curry took over late by scoring 12 points in the final few minutes. Curry has averaged 22.8 PPG and 6.5 APG while shooting 41.3% from three-point range this season.

With Curry available, we'll see another matchup between him and his former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, who is making his second return to San Francisco since signing with the Mavs over the offseason. In the first game in November, Thompson had one of his best games of the season, scoring a season-high 22 points.

Andrew Wiggins, who was also listed as questionable with thigh tightness, has also been upgraded to available for this game. He'll likely have the main responsibility for guarding Luka Doncic.

Neither of these teams has played since losing in the NBA Cup earlier in the week, with the Mavericks losing to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday and the Warriors losing to the Rockets on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Previewing Warriors Lineup Ahead of Mavericks' NBA Cup Consolation Game

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News