Previewing Warriors Lineup Ahead of Mavericks' NBA Cup Consolation Game
The Dallas Mavericks play yet another road matchup on Sunday night as a result of the NBA Cup, a consolation game between them and the Golden State Warriors that ensures they will play more games away from the American Airlines Center than they will on their home floor. The two teams currently sit right next to each other in the Western Conference Standings, with Dallas in fourth and Golden State in fifth, both firmly in the mix for a top seed at this early point in the season.
The Warriors have two players listed as questionable on the injury report for the December 15 clash, with star guard Steph Curry suffering neck inflammation and wing Andrew Wiggins dealing with adductor tightness. Considering the Warriors have struggled as of late, losing seven of their last nine games after an impressive start to the year, the possibility of missing these two players could have a drastic effect on a game they need to win for morale's sake. Wing Moses Moody is also listed on the injury report, and will miss the game, designated as "out."
Recently, the Warriors acquired point guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets, shipping off an injured De'Anthony Melton, who is out for the season with an ACL tear, and some second-round picks. Though it is unclear if Schroder will play on Sunday night, he would be the likely starter if Curry misses the game. The other guard spot will feature Buddy Hield, an additional sharpshooter who is averaging 14.5 points on 38.6% from beyond the arc. It's clear that Golden State is eager to continue to shoot the three-ball, as they rank fourth in the NBA in such shots this season.
If the Warriors are down Wiggins at the small forward spot, they will use a mix of Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson to supplement these minutes. They will also use Draymond Green in this spot when he is not playing small-ball center, a strategy which they have employed often in 2024. Jonathan Kuminga has been playing power forward, averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds with inconsistent efficiency on the year (44% on field goals and 31% from deep).
The center rotation will be the aforementioned Green, as well as Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr runs a very deep rotation that features 13 players averaging double-digit minutes, but with the possible injury limitations, they may have to run reserves more than they typically do.
Even if Curry and Wiggins play, Dallas should still win this game, though they will be down Naji Marshall (illness) and Jaden Hardy (ankle). At this point in the season, the Mavericks are simply playing better basketball, and sport a much deeper roster from a talent perspective. If they get the production they have been not just from their stars, but their role players as well, they should avenge their 120-117 loss earlier this year and leave the Bay Area with a victory.
