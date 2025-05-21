In-state powers offer son of former Mavericks All-Star
Texas A&M Men's Basketball is entering a new era as former coach Buzz Williams went to Maryland and they hired Bucky McMillan from Samford. As he builds out his new roster in College Station, he's also keeping an eye on the future.
The Texas Longhorns are also looking to bounce back after a disappointing 19-16 campaign, and as new coach Sean Miller enters, he's trying to establish a foothold in the state of Texas.
In the last two days, both Texas and Texas A&M have offered Bryson Howard, the son of former Dallas Mavericks All-Star Josh Howard. Bryson is a 6'6" combo guard in the 2026 class currently playing for Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas. Although he's an unranked prospect, he also holds offers from Missouri, Memphis, Oklahoma, Georgetown, SMU, and Tennessee, among others.
Josh Howard was drafted 29th overall by the Mavericks in the 2003 NBA Draft, a draft that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, and more. Howard developed into an All-Star by his fourth season, averaging 18.9 PPG and 6.8 RPG in the 2006-07 season. He actually turned in an even better 2007-08 season with 19.9 PPG and 7.0 RPG, but 2007 would be his only All-Star selection. He also started 58 games for a team that made the 2006 NBA Finals.
Injuries ruined Josh Howard's potential, but the Mavericks were able to trade him to the Washington Wizards as part of a package for Caron Butler, Brendan Haywood, and DeShawn Stevenson, three key pieces to the 2011 team that did win the championship. Seeing his son stay in Texas to play college basketball would likely be a dream come true.
