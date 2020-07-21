Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Vs. Lakers Scrimmage On TV; NBA Restart Game Sites Are 'Next-Level'

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Deep in the heart of Texas, American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks, sits empty - vacant of the 20,000 screaming fans in blue. Meanwhile, a thousand miles away, the Mavs team prepares for NBA Playoff push in an unprecedented kind of environment in the Orlando ‘bubble.’

And along with the advanced technology will come, for those same Mavs fans, a televised scrimmage, as the NBA has announced that Thursday's 6 p.m. CT workout between Luka Doncic's Mavs and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers will be televised.

There will be no live audience for that, or for any of the 2019-20 NBA season comeback at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. However, the league has gotten very creative in involving fans in new ways to make the broadcast product engaging and the environment electric for the competing teams.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle toured the largest of the venues where games will be played in the NBA ‘bubble’, getting a peek into how it will look when the season restarts on July 30. His initial impression is straightforward, “This is like next-level, unbelievable stuff.”

“We saw the digital boards in their full operation mode,” Carlisle said. “There’s going to be pictures of actual fans on the digital boards. It will look like there are people in the arena.”

How very futuristic. But how is this possible?

“Those faces in actuality are people sitting in front of their computers at home watching the game being streamed on a computer,” Carlisle said. “Their faces are on a digital board and my understanding is they have the ability to affect the amount of noise made in terms of cheering somehow in their computer.”

Props to the NBA for utilizing COVID-19 as an opportunity to switch up the game atmosphere. Of course, fan noise will be severely missed but the broadcast product could end up being improved.

[READ: NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests From Bubble]

After three scrimmage games - again, featuring the Lakers to start on NBA TV, the Mavs’ first game that counts is July 31 against the Houston Rockets. Seventh-seeded Dallas, and the 22 other teams, will play eight regular-season games to help finalize playoff seeding before the playoffs begin. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can NBA Bubble Mean 'SuperTeam' Recruiting For Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks are set to make some noise on the court once NBA play resumes for them on July 31st, but off the court, they’re also getting a chance to show future prospects just how fun it can be to be a part of the team’s tight-knit brotherhood.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mavs Giannis Donuts: Dallas' Only True NBA Recruiting Advantage For The Bucks' 'Greek Freak'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Jousts With NBA ‘National Anthem Police

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Jousts With Sen. Ted Cruz and NBA ‘National Anthem Police

BriAmaranthus

by

Garryowen

NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests From Bubble

The number of positive tests decreased from 2 to 0 after about two weeks in Orlando... The NBA bubble appears to be working.

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Mavs And Seth Curry Mix Well For A Tasty Dish For The NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavs And Seth Curry Mix Well For A Tasty Dish For The NBA Playoffs

Mike Fisher

Mavs Porzingis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Discuss NBA Bubble Life

They Are On Opposite Ends Of The Dallas Mavericks Spectrum, In A Sense. But Kristaps Porzingis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Share Some Thoughts On NBA Bubble Life

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Monday Donuts: What's Wrong With This NBA MVP Picture?

Dallas Mavs Monday Donuts: What's Wrong With This NBA MVP Picture?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Sunday Bubble Practice Report: Barea Buys The Dirk Nowitzki To Luka Doncic Comparison

Dallas Mavs Sunday Bubble Practice Report: Barea Buys The Dirk Nowitzki To Luka Doncic Comparison

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks Have Another Piece In Place As Absent Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Finally Joins Them In The NBA Bubble

The Dallas Mavericks Have Another Piece In Place As Absent Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Finally Joins Them In The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher

Mavs Sunday Donuts: Dallas Viewed As 'Dangerous' First-Round NBA Playoffs Threat

Mavs Sunday Donuts: Dallas Viewed As 'Dangerous' First-Round NBA Playoffs Threat

Mike Fisher