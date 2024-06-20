Warriors' Klay Thompson Testing Free Agency; Could Dallas Mavericks Sign Sharpshooter?
Outside of an incredible Game 4 outing in the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks had their floor swept by the Boston Celtics, losing the series in five games.
The team now understands what it takes to reach the NBA Finals, but they've also learned what tweaks to make to have a better chance if and when they make it back. The NBA Draft and free agency are both coming shortly, and the Mavericks will have the opportunity to make changes.
Could the Mavericks capitalize off a four-time NBA Champion looking for a new home?
Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson might have run his course with the franchise he won four championships with. The two parties couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension ahead of the most recent NBA season, and Thompson is seeking a three-year contract.
This might be Thompson's last chance at a real payday, and he's trying to capitalize on it. With this, The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported on multiple occasions now that the future Hall of Fame sharpshooter is open to testing the waters of the open market in free agency.
Could the Mavericks capitalize on this and add shooting around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving? Additional spacing for the two could further open up the offense. Mixing in his sharpshooting alongside the rim protection and lob threat of Dereck Lively could be a dynamic building block for Dallas' starting lineup.
“Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up," Charania reported.
While the Warriors don't have all that many avenues to turn things back around and build a contender, the Mavericks are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. Of course, Dallas doesn't have the cap space to sign him outright, but they can try and work their cap space around to make room via sign-and-trade or other avenues to bring one of the splash bros to Dallas.
Last season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while converting 39% of his 3-pointers. Being a third scoring option in Dallas would be a change of pace, and the Mavericks could put him in a position to revitalize his career.
