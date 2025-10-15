Why Mavericks need $68 million center to perform
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford is expected to be a key piece to the frontcourt this season as he learns how to play alongside Anthony Davis.
Gafford, 27, is already extended through the 2028-29 season with the Mavs, so they view him as a key part of their future. CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish listed Gafford as at No. 93 in the website's top 100 player ranking ahead of the season.
"Gafford became a favorite on the trade machine for every team looking for an athletic, rim-running, shot-blocking big man after a season-and-a-half of playing with Luka Dončić," Wimbish wrote.
"He's the ideal pick-and-roll partner for any guard who loves to throw up lobs, but with Kyrie Irving sidelined in Dallas, and Dončić in Los Angeles, Gafford may not see as many easy offensive touches this season. Given all the depth the Mavericks have, they won't need Gafford to do a ton offensively, and his presence as a rim protector makes him an important piece on this roster."
Gafford stepping up for Mavericks
The Mavs are in position to compete for one of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture, so they need as much help as they can get to avoid a second straight year in the lottery.
Getting Gafford healthy will be key after missing 25 games last season due to injury. He is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but he could have a chance to be ready for the team's season opener next week.
A frontcourt with Gafford and Anthony Davis could be one of the sneakiest pairings in the league, so the Mavs need to get them on the court as much as possible to build chemistry with one another. If the Mavs get that necessary growth from their frontcourt, their chances of making the playoffs will increase.
Gafford and the Mavs take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
