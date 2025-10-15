Dallas Basketball

Why Mavericks need $68 million center to perform

The Dallas Mavericks need their center to stand out this season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford is expected to be a key piece to the frontcourt this season as he learns how to play alongside Anthony Davis.

Gafford, 27, is already extended through the 2028-29 season with the Mavs, so they view him as a key part of their future. CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish listed Gafford as at No. 93 in the website's top 100 player ranking ahead of the season.

"Gafford became a favorite on the trade machine for every team looking for an athletic, rim-running, shot-blocking big man after a season-and-a-half of playing with Luka Dončić," Wimbish wrote.

"He's the ideal pick-and-roll partner for any guard who loves to throw up lobs, but with Kyrie Irving sidelined in Dallas, and Dončić in Los Angeles, Gafford may not see as many easy offensive touches this season. Given all the depth the Mavericks have, they won't need Gafford to do a ton offensively, and his presence as a rim protector makes him an important piece on this roster."

READ MORE: Anthony Davis thrives in new role in Mavs-Jazz preseason, but still raises concern

Daniel Gafford poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day
Daniel Gafford poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford stepping up for Mavericks

The Mavs are in position to compete for one of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff picture, so they need as much help as they can get to avoid a second straight year in the lottery.

Getting Gafford healthy will be key after missing 25 games last season due to injury. He is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but he could have a chance to be ready for the team's season opener next week.

A frontcourt with Gafford and Anthony Davis could be one of the sneakiest pairings in the league, so the Mavs need to get them on the court as much as possible to build chemistry with one another. If the Mavs get that necessary growth from their frontcourt, their chances of making the playoffs will increase.

Gafford and the Mavs take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

READ MORE: Three overreactions from Mavericks' preseason win over Jazz

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News